(The Center Square) – A project seeking to transform Eastern Kentucky into an argi-tech leader has been named a finalist for an economic recovery initiative created by the federal government.
Last week, the U.S. Economic Development Administration unveiled the list of finalists for its $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. That list includes 60 projects selected out of the 529 applications.
The EDA’s selections included a Kentucky Education and Workforce Development application. The state’s proposal includes a combination of five projects that focus on constructing an agri-tech research and development facility.
Called Kentucky’s Prosperity through AgriTech Hub, or Kentucky’s PATH, the project seeks to create the research and development infrastructure and the workforce needed to make Kentucky the primary state for agri-tech endeavors.
“What it’ll make sure is that we don’t just have the facilities and the workers, we don’t just grow the tomatoes and the strawberries, but the intellectual capital, the intellectual property, the research is occurring right here in Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky along with the rest of the work,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters.
In recent years, Agri-tech has been an industry Kentucky has focused on as a growth opportunity for the state. Among the companies that have invested in The Bluegrass State is AppHarvest, which has invested hundreds of millions in greenhouse facilities constructed in Eastern Kentucky.
The Build Back Better Regional Challenge received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress earlier this year. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said the funding will be used to help hasten the recovery process for communities hit hard by the pandemic and position them for future growth.
“These projects will help revitalize local economies and tackle our biggest challenges related to climate change, manufacturing, supply chains and more,” Castillo said.
Kentucky’s PATH and other finalists each receive $500,000 in federal funds to enhance their projects as those 60 applicants move to Phase 2 of the program.
The federal government will pick between 20 and 30 applicants out of the second and final phase. Those projects will receive between $25 million and $100 million to implement initiatives to grow a vital industry.
The agri-tech initiative isn’t the only Kentucky-based project that made the first cut. Kentucky was one of 13 states to have at least two projects become finalists.
The EDA also selected an application submitted by the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council to make the state’s largest city a hub for digital healthcare and a leader for integrating artificial intelligence in the industry.
“As our region regains our historic pre-pandemic economic momentum, we’re working to ensure our near future includes great-paying, 21st Century jobs for people across the community,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement.