(The Center Square) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will have armed security through the remainder of the year after receiving what his office termed credible threats.
CNN reported the protection contract will cost up to $300,000.
“Our office has received detailed threats against the attorney general, his wife and members of his family,” Cameron spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement. “The attorney general’s protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security.”
Cameron has been under fire recently after a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers in the death of Breanna Taylor.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed as Louisville Metro Police officers tried to execute a search warrant on her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation. One officer involved in the incident was indicted last month, and Brett Hankison was only charged with wanton endangerment for shots that entered an adjoining apartment and not in Taylor’s death.
Hankison was fired by the city.
Cameron’s office took over the investigation in the case and handled it for about four months before empaneling the grand jury. During that time, demonstrations took place – and still do – in Louisville calling for justice for Taylor, whose case has also garnered significant national attention.
Questions about the grand jury intensified after Cameron gave a Sept. 23 news conference regarding the grand jury’s decision. In particular, Cameron said the panel received all the information and chose to only indict Hankison. However, Cameron later told Louisville TV station WDRB it was not appropriate to recommend charges against the other officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove.
Kuhn pointed to a Louisville Courier Journal article as an example of one of the threats.
Earlier this month, according to the Courier Journal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted a Kansas man who it said called Cameron’s office and threatened to kill the attorney general.
Also, in July, nearly 100 people were arrested after a protest on Cameron’s lawn.