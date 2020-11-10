(The Center Square) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined several attorneys general from around the country in support of the Republican Party in its bid to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania.
AGs filed amicus briefs saying the Pennsylvania Supreme Court changed the commonwealth’s elections law and ordered election officials to count absentee ballots, some with no postmarks or illegible postmarks received three days after election day.
“Today, I join my colleagues in the amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the absentee ballot ruling of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Our action today is about ensuring that the rule of law is upheld during the election process,” Cameron said in a statement. “While this did not occur in Kentucky, what happens in other states during a presidential election matters to Kentuckians because we are electing our president and vice president. Legal matters like the one involving Pennsylvania set a judicial precedent that not only affects this election but further elections as well.”
Kentucky faced few, if any, absentee ballot issues, and Kentuckians for the first time were able to vote early in person.
Last month, the Supreme Court turned down a plea from the GOP to fast-track its challenge to the Pennsylvania order. It also turned down a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to stay the order while they appealed.
The justices wrote in an opinion that they could revisit the issue after the election.
In all, Republican attorneys general from Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas joined in filing the brief.
“My interest in this is not about courts dictating who wins or loses, but about transparency and rule of law issues that should give all Americans the confidence that the election was conducted fairly,” Cameron said. “Ultimately, we all have to accept the results, and it will be hard for some people to do that if they think issues like these go unexplored.”