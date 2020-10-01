(The Center Square) - A Kentucky judge presiding over a case related to the Breonna Taylor shooting granted state Attorney General Daniel Cameron an extension to file a recording of the grand jury proceedings into the system.
Cameron was initially ordered to submit the recording by Wednesday. However, Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith gave him until noon Friday to provide the file, The Louisville Courier-Journal reported. (https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/breonna-taylor/2020/09/30/daniel-cameron-wants-release-delayed-breonna-taylor-grand-jury-recordings/3585473001/)
He explained on Twitter why his office needed the extra time.
“The Grand Jury audio recording is more than 20 hrs long, & we filed a motion to request additional time, if the court permits it, to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses (addresses and phone numbers),” Cameron posted.
Smith is the judge handling the case against Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Metro Police detective charged with wanton endangerment. Hankison was among the officers assigned to serve a search warrant at Taylor’s apartment in March. The incident left Taylor, a Black 26-year-old, dead after her boyfriend and police exchanged fire.
Charges against Taylor’s boyfriend were eventually dropped as he claimed he thought intruders were breaking into the apartment.
The case led to daily protests in Louisville after the George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. Cameron’s office took over the investigation after the local prosecutor recused himself.
Only Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged by the grand jury, and his charges were for shots that ended up in a neighboring apartment. The lack of charges against officers in connection to Taylor’s death upset her family and others who had been marching.
Cameron defended the indictment last week.
“The grand jury was given all of the evidence, presented all of the information and ultimately made the determination that Detective Hankinson was the one to be indicted,” he told reporters.
However, earlier this week, a grand juror in the case filed a motion for the grand jury’s transcripts to be released as well as the ability to speak freely about the case.
The juror’s attorney told reporters Tuesday that his client took the highly unusual action because was concerned that Cameron placed a lot of responsibility in the case on the panel.
“If you look at the statement that the Attorney General’s office released yesterday, they attempted to walk that back,” Kevin Glogower said. “And I think the concerns as we noted in our motion of the grand jury probably got their attention. And hopefully that’s going to help facilitate a little more transparency in how things occurred.”
After the grand juror’s motion, Cameron told WDRB-TV in Louisville it was “not appropriate” to recommend charges against Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, the other officers involved in the case and whose shots hit Taylor. (https://www.wdrb.com/news/grand-jury-not-presented-with-murder-charges-against-2-officers-in-breonna-taylors-death-ag/article_d6fb9ade-0279-11eb-8dd6-d7e39a63357a.html)
In addition to the questions about the grand jury case, The Courier-Journal has also reported a state police ballistics report does not confirm Cameron’s previous statements that Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, conclusively shot Mattingly. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/27/ballistics-report-breonna-taylor-boyfriend-kenneth-walker-shot-louisville-cop/3554995001/)