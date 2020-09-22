(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s attorney general and several Northern Kentucky businesses appeared before the state’s highest court, challenging many of Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, AG Daniel Cameron joined the businesses in a lawsuit arguing Beshear violated the state constitution and emergency powers since declaring a state of emergency in March. In July, a Boone County judge ruled in favor of the businesses and issued an injunction to state enforcement of the orders.
The Kentucky Supreme Court stopped the injunction and recently heard oral arguments.
“The governor has, without any input from the elected members of the general assembly, built a new legal framework for the Commonwealth centered around COVID-19, which he continues to add to even now, more than six months after the emergency declaration was filed,” Cameron said.
“While some new policies and guidelines are needed to slow the spread of the disease and ensure Kentuckians adhere to recommended health guidelines, these policies must strike a necessary balance between public health and protecting the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.”
Cameron’s office argued the orders dictate every aspect of life for the people of Kentucky and, even during a pandemic, the rule of law applies and the state of emergency does not exempt Beshear from following the law and Kentucky’s constitution.
“Our constitution and state laws do not allow for the board, arbitrary and long-term actions put in place by the governor since early March,” Cameron said.
Cameron’s office asked the court to uphold the lower court ruling.