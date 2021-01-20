(The Center Square) - Members of the Kentucky State Police will be in Washington today to help provide security for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
According to a KSP release, a team of 44 troopers will be on hand. They will be sworn in on a temporary basis as local law enforcement agents and have arresting powers. They will serve in traffic and crowd control capacities as well as event security.
State police troopers first served at the second inauguration of George W. Bush 16 years ago, and representatives from the force have served as each one since.
KSP is one of about 90 outside law enforcement agencies to have officers deputized for the event. The U.S. Marshals Service expects 20,000 officers to be deputized for the inauguration, with the Washington, D.C. Police Department to cover all wages and expenses for those on the special detail.
Two troopers from each of the force’s 16 statewide posts will be on hand along with KSP command staff. Each post will be represented by its trooper and detective of the year, honors chosen by the post commander.
Their work this year comes as more attention has been paid to security around the quadrennial event as a result of the siege at the Capitol just two weeks ago. In addition to those who actually entered the building, video footage showed thousands of Trump supporters on the inauguration stand waving flags and other signs protesting the affirmation of Biden’s victory by Congress.
“The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security.”
A KSP trooper is currently under investigation, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader, after he attended what was initially a rally for President Trump. The unnamed trooper was with family and on personal time to attend the event. A state police spokesperson told the Herald-Leader that the trooper did not enter the U.S. Capitol. (https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/kentucky/article248432880.html?ac_cid=DM362386&ac_bid=-890489195)
The state police members aren’t the only Kentuckians involved in providing security. Approximately 270 members of the guard will be in the Washington area to also provide security for the ceremonies.
Other members of the guard and KSP have been on duty in Frankfort to protect the state Capitol grounds on Wednesday. The grounds were closed on Sunday in anticipation of possible demonstrations.
On Tuesday, the Legislative Research Commission announced its staff members would work remotely on Wednesday. The LRC provides administrative support to the Kentucky General Assembly, which is on recess until next month.
“Allowing LRC staff members to work remotely tomorrow will help further reduce the number of people on the campus on the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day,” the agency said in a statement.