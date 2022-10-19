(The Center Square) – When Kentucky voters go to the polls in less than three weeks, they will be asked whether they want the state’s constitution to be amended to say there is no right to receive an abortion or fund one in the commonwealth.
Kentucky is one of four states to have an abortion-related measure on its Nov. 8 ballot. However, the language for the California, Michigan and Vermont initiatives centers around protecting reproductive freedom.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June with its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, saying in the split decision the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee a right to an abortion and leaving that decision to the states.
However, the movement for an anti-abortion amendment in Kentucky started well before the historic decision. The Republican-led General Assembly approved the constitutional amendment in March 2021 on nearly partisan lines.
The language used in Kentucky’s amendment is similar to but simpler than the language used in a Kansas amendment that voters rejected there in August. Kentucky voters will be asked to vote yes or no on the following: “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
Kentucky already has a so-called “trigger law” on its books that prevents abortion in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, with limited exceptions for when the mother’s life is in danger. Opponents of that measure are suing to block that law. However, the Kentucky Supreme Court lifted a temporary injunction they received earlier this year that blocked the law from taking effect.
Proponents say passing the amendment would end the legal battle, while opponents argue it would strip away reproductive rights from women and potentially make all abortions illegal.
As the election draws closer, groups on both sides of the issue are starting to drum up support. “Yes for Life,” a pro-amendment group, includes the Catholic Conference of Kentucky, the Kentucky Baptist Convention, The Family Foundation of Kentucky and Kentucky Right to Life.
Earlier this week, the group launched an ad campaign stating its case.
“Yes on Amendment #2 is the reasonable, commonsense vote to protect the vulnerable and safeguard our tax dollars,” said Addia Wuchner, a former state lawmaker who chairs the Yes for Life Alliance.
Likewise, Protect Kentucky Access launched a “Week of Action” mobilization campaign to get supporters out and urge voters to reject the amendment. Among the groups behind it are the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, Planned Parenthood and the Fairness Campaign.
“The government should never have the authority to force someone to remain pregnant against their will,” said ACLU KY Policy Strategist Jackie McGranahan after lawmakers approved the measure last year.