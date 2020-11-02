(The Center Square) – In a typical year, about 2% of registered voters in Kentucky vote early by absentee ballot. This year is not anywhere close to typical.
Voter interest, the COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary of State Michael Adams’ push to begin in-person early voting in the Commonwealth means close to half the registered voters in Kentucky have already voted before Tuesday’s traditional election day.
Many, though, will continue to vote traditionally Tuesday. Kentucky polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
As of Monday morning, according to Adams’ office, 574,574 of the 656,231 absentee ballots mailed to voters have been returned, and 933,409 people voted early in person.
Aside from the presidential election, Kentuckians will decide one of the key U.S. Senate races in the country between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. The outcome could impact control of the Senate.
Also, 19 of the state senate seats are on the ballot.
In response to the pandemic, Kentucky made several changes for the general election, including that all Kentuckians could request a mail ballot. Those ballots must have a Nov. 3 postmark and must be received by Nov. 6.
Also, drop boxes were made available to return mail ballots, rather than using the postal service.
The most significant change was in-person early voting for the first time. Adams has repeatedly said he hopes lawmakers will make the option permanent.
As far as results, Adams believes most votes will be counted Tuesday night, with some absentee ballots still in the mail. Election clerks across the state have until 11:59 p.m. eastern time to report the vote totals they have and have until Nov. 10 to count the rest of the mail-in ballots or reach out to voters who might have made mistakes on their ballots.