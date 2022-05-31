(The Center Square) – Tax return data released last week by the Internal Revenue Service shows some good news and bad news for Kentucky.
The good news was the state saw a modest increase in population based on IRS tracking returns from 2019 and 2020. However, the population increase was offset by the loss of higher-wage earners who left the state.
According to the IRS, 86,740 individuals listed on 45,120 returns moved out of Kentucky and to another state or country. Those individuals had an adjusted gross income of slightly more than $3 billion.
Over the same time, 92,284 people moved to Kentucky from elsewhere. But those individuals had an adjusted gross income of $2.7 billion. So, despite gaining 5,544 residents, Kentucky suffered an economic exodus of $271.6 million.
Florida was the primary reason why Kentucky’s tax base shrunk. A review of inflow and outflow data found that the state lost a net of 1,855 residents to the Sunshine State. After accounting for the Floridians who moved to Kentucky, the IRS data showed Kentucky lost $537.6 million from its tax base due to people moving to Florida.
Unlike Kentucky, Florida does not have a state income tax. Kentucky levies a 5% tax on income.
Earlier this year, the Republican-led General Assembly passed a tax reform package that included a gradual reduction in the state’s personal income tax until it’s eliminated. The tax rate would fall as the state’s general fund hit certain thresholds. The law also broadened the scope of the state’s 6% sales tax to make it applicable to more business services.
Kentucky also saw more modest losses of residents and income to two other neighboring states that Republican legislative leaders and groups consider, like the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, claim offer better tax environments.
According to the IRS data, the state lost a net of 1,574 residents to Indiana. That led to Kentucky’s tax base shrinking by $43.8 million. Kentucky lost a net of 218 residents to Tennessee, which led to the tax base shrinking by $13.5 million.
While Kentucky lost people and revenue to Indiana and Tennessee, it did attract more people from Ohio than it lost. The IRS data showed the Bluegrass State picked up a net of 553 people and grew the tax base by $79.7 million.