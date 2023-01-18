(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members.
State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay.
As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the state income tax. Under House Bill 1034, military pay would earn a 25% exemption next year. That would increase by 25% each year, with salaries becoming fully exempt in 2027.
Frye’s bill would put Indiana on par with three neighboring states. According to the Department of Defense, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan all fully exempt military income, although Illinois does tax wages not included in the federal adjusted gross income.
According to the fiscal impact statement on the bill, the exempting military pay would lead to a more than $3 million loss in state tax revenue for the 2025 fiscal year. By the 2028 fiscal year, when a full exemption would be in place, the impact would be $21.8 million.
At the local level, the tax revenue loss would be $1.6 million in 2025 and up to $11.9 million by 2028.
However, Frye said he believes his bill could help businesses in the state as well, as more than 85,000 jobs need to be filled across the state.
“Military members not only risk their lives for our great nation but are also an asset to our growing workforce… These professionals have the leadership, communication and technical skills our state needs, and this legislation would offer a great incentive for them to live and work here,” he said.
“After their service, veterans can begin careers in a number of fields, like health care, technology and law enforcement, but the first step is finding a place to call home.”
Frye’s bill comes after the state held its annual Military and Veterans Legislative Day last week at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.