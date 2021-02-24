(The Center Square) – A bipartisan panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted late Tuesday evening to recommend against continuing with impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The votes came after the state House Regular Session Impeachment Committee met for more than four hours in closed session to discuss the cases. The committee unanimously agreed to adopt reports detailing the recommendations in open session.
On Jan. 8, four Kentuckians filed a petition calling for Beshear’s impeachment based on eight alleged violations of state law, the state constitution and the U.S. Constitution related to his handling of the COVID-19 emergency.
The committee found none of those allegations to be impeachable.
“This does not mean that individual members of this committee agree with decisions made by the governor,” the report stated. Instead, “a proper response is… for the legislature to enact policies to address its disagreements and for the people to weigh in by voting during the next gubernatorial election.”
In a statement, Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge chided Republicans for “flirting with unhinged elements of their party” by letting the case go on for weeks.
Two weeks after the Beshear impeachment petition, the legislature received one against Cameron. Petitioners claimed the attorney general mishandled the grand jury investigation in the Breonna Taylor case and helped promote the Jan. 6 rally that led to the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.
As with the Beshear petition, the committee found none of the charges to warrant impeachment.
“The petitioners and others who are dissatisfied with the attorney general’s actions have other remedies at their disposal – namely the ballot box,” the report stated.
The reports will now go to the House Committee on Committees, which consists of leaders of both parties.
“This committee, we have done our work… what leadership does, or what the committee on committee does is a question for them,” state Rep. Jason Nemes, the Louisville Republican who chaired the impeachment committee told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting.
One of the petitioners against Beshear was Andrew Cooperrider, who owns a Lexington coffee shop called Brewed who criticized the governor’s orders that put restrictions on businesses during the pandemic.
Late Tuesday, after the committee’s decision, a response was posted on Brewed’s Facebook site critical of the process, including the decision not to allow witness testimony. The statement said petition supporters will try to challenge Republican committee members when they face re-election next year.
“We are training our representatives on how to behave,” the post stated. “They have had a lot of threats of being primaried before, hardly anyone follows through.... we will.”
Tuesday’s actions do not end the work for the committee. Under Kentucky law, petitioners of unsuccessful impeachment attempts are responsible for the costs incurred during the proceedings. Nemes said the committee is giving Beshear and Cameron a week to submit the cost reports.
The impeachment committee also received a petition against state Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, who faces charges of assaulting his wife. The panel dismissed that, citing the state constitution and saying impeachment is a tool only against other branches of government.
“It appears to the committee that Rep. Goforth may be subject to expulsion from the General Assembly pursuant to Section 39 (of the Kentucky Constitution), but he may not be impeached under Sections 66 and 68,” the committee’s dismissal report stated.