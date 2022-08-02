(The Center Square) – Another automotive company is coming to Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that Ascend Elements will build a $310 million facility in Hopkinsville. It’s expected to create up to 250 jobs in southwestern Kentucky.
Beshear noted the economic development project is the largest for Christian County. It also furthers the state’s goal of being a hub for electric vehicle battery production.
Ascend Elements is a Massachusetts-based company founded just seven years ago. It develops materials for EV batteries by reclaiming elements from old lithium-ion batteries.
“We’re building something in Kentucky that doesn’t exist anywhere in the United States – a domestic source of sustainable lithium-ion cathode material for EV batteries,” company CEO Michael O’Kronley said.
The plan is to open its 450,000-square-foot facility in Hopkinsville in about two years. It plans to hire chemists and engineers as well as warehousing and manufacturing personnel. The average hourly wage for the full-time jobs is $34, benefits included.
Ascend Elements officials estimate the plant would have a $4.4 billion economic impact on Kentucky over 10 years. They’re also considering further investments, which would bring the total up to $1 billion, through potential phases. If those come to fruition, employment could rise to 400 full-time workers.
“This is a company focused on growing in a sustainable way and one that will benefit so many other businesses in our state and throughout North America,” Beshear said.
With a population of more than 72,000 people, Christian County is Kentucky’s 11th largest county by population. It sits directly across the state line from Clarksville, Tenn. The Kentucky side of U.S. Army post Fort Campbell is there.
“Their decision to select Commerce Park II for their new facility continues to demonstrate that our region, community and state are ready to help companies grow in our business-friendly environment,” Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble said in a statement.
Last week, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $7.5 million in tax incentives over 15 years, contingent on Ascend Elements hitting its investment and job goals.
The jobs goal is based on the positions going to state residents.
The company’s announcement follows Ford Motor Co.’s announcement last September it would partner with SK Innovation to build a $5.8 billion EV battery production plant in Glendale, located an hour south of Louisville, that’s expected to create 5,000 jobs.
In April, Envision AESC chose Bowling Green, located an hour east of Hopkinsville, for a $2 billion battery cell production facility expected to employ 2,000 people.