(The Center Square) – A lawyer representing employees for a northern Kentucky healthcare provider said he plans to appeal a decision made by a federal district court judge denying an injunction over a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dominick Romeo did not give The Center Square a timeframe for when that appeal would be filed with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. A search Monday afternoon did not show any filings.
On Sept. 3, 40 employees of St. Elizabeth Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Physicians filed a lawsuit in Kentucky’s Eastern District U.S. District Court. The 93-page complaint listed, among several claims, that the vaccine mandate was a violation of the “American Disability Act,” which Romeo stated, “allows anyone to seek a medical or religious exemption.”
According to the suit, St. Elizabeth employees were required to receive their first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 1 and complete the protocol by this Friday. Failure to do so could lead to the plaintiffs losing their jobs.
However, in response to the suit, lawyers for St. Elizabeth said that even if the plaintiffs were fired for not getting vaccinated, that is not an “irreparable” cause as they could be compensated when the full case goes to trial.
“Plaintiffs have still failed to present any evidentiary material to support their claims,” wrote Mark Guilfoyle. “The health and safety of thousands of Northern Kentuckians are at stake as COVID-19 continues to ravage the region and the Commonwealth at large.”
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge David Bunning noted that while the plaintiffs raised several issues, their main argument for seeking an injunction was that St. Elizabeth’s policy violated their rights.
However, Bunning noted in his order that St. Elizabeth is not a state-run entity, so therefore, any constitutional claims were not applicable.
“Private hospitals, no matter how much federal funding they may receive, are generally not state actors for the purposes of constitutional questions,” the judge wrote.
He also found the plaintiffs’ assertion their rights according to the Americans with Disabilities Act were not likely to succeed.
In statement, St. Elizabeth said the ruling was a “victory for our associates, patients, and the overall health of our community. Our patients will find comfort knowing they are being cared for in the safest environment possible by healthcare workers who are helping to protect them against this deadly virus.”
In addition, the healthcare provider noted that while the Friday deadline remains, associates who applied for an exemption but were denied have been given a one-month grace period. That means if they must start their vaccination protocol by Friday and complete it by Nov. 1.