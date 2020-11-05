(The Center Square) – Kentucky health officials are optimistic a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in early to mid-December and have a plan to distribute it throughout the Commonwealth.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, told lawmakers Thursday the task of administering the vaccine is going to be “very difficult.”
“There are many details that are still forthcoming, but this is the best we understand at this time,” Stack testified before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare and Family Services.
Stack also said the vaccine would be voluntary but hoped people would make an informed decision about the risks and benefits.
The state’s plan distributes a vaccine in three phases, beginning with high-risk health care workers and first responders in phase 1a. Phase 1b includes people with underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19, along with older adults living in nursing homes, assisted living or rehab facilities.
The second phase includes teachers, childcare workers, people living in homeless shelters, prisons and jails, others with underlying health conditions and critical workers in high risk settings.
Healthy young adults and children are part of phase 3, and phase 4 would be available to everyone who wants one.
Stack said if the vaccine becomes available in December it would take all of 2021 before everyone who wants a vaccine would have access to one.
“I just wonder if we’re being realistic about what you’re saying, and about how this is going to be done,” State Rep. Tom Burch, D-Louisville, said.
Stack pointed to several logistical challenges, such as storage and shelf life of a vaccine once it’s in a vial. He also said it’s likely everyone will need to receive the vaccine twice for it to be effective, and pharmacies and hospitals will be more likely administering it.