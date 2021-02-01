(The Center Square) - Petitioners who want the impeachment of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron have called on the legislative committee considering the matter to strike portions of his response, saying Cameron has made “significant personal attacks” against them.
The latest filing, which happened Monday, continues a caustic back-and-forth between the sides. On Friday, Cameron filed a response dismissing the petition as “grossly partisan” and improper.
The state House of Representatives received the petition against Cameron on Jan. 22. An attorney representing three unnamed individuals from the Breonna Taylor grand jury signed the document on behalf of them.
The jurors claimed Cameron lied to them by withholding information about the case, and then he subsequently lied to the public regarding what he claimed he said to them.
The petition, which is also signed by others, includes other allegations tied to Cameron’s involvement in legal cases regarding the presidential election in Pennsylvania as well as his involvement with a fund tied to the National Association of Republican Attorneys General that was involved with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Cameron’s response, submitted by Deputy Attorney General Barry Dunn, Assistant Deputy Victor Maddox and private counsel Christopher Thacker, said the petitioners failed to list any impeachable offenses.
The response also noted that the signatories include Democratic Party county chairs and Anna Whites, a lawyer who has represented the Kentucky Democratic Party. Whites husband also has served as a top aide to Greg Stumbo, Cameron’s opponent in the 2019 election.
“Given the important work that you must confront during this short session, it is unfortunate that you have to waste your time on the petitioners’ meritless claims,” Cameron’s response states.
Whites rebutted Monday saying the attorney general’s response contained gender bias and criticized her for her past work as well as her husband’s.
“There is no place in this process for belittling the private citizens and voters who raise such concerns,” she said, adding that comments about her and other petitioners should be removed from the response.
It’s uncertain when the special House committee that’s handling impeachment petitions will make a decision on the case. The panel has two other petitions before it, including one against Gov. Andy Beshear.
After receiving Beshear’s response to the petition last week, the committee asked Amy Cubbage, Beshear’s lawyer, for communications records regarding his executive orders on religious organizations and a travel ban he proposed.
The committee set a 5 pm deadline Monday for those records.