(The Center Square) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office chose not to seek an indictment against the Louisville Metro Police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor because he did not believe the case could be proven.
That’s the statement Cameron made earlier this week after a Louisville judge allowed grand jurors to speak freely about the case. Cameron said he did not agree with the decision but also opted against appealing it.
After the grand jury handed down an indictment against one former officer in the case, and those charges were not directly tied to Taylor’s death, Cameron held a press conference saying his office presented “everything to the grand jury” and they made the decision to indict former Det. Brett Hankison on wanton endangerment charges.
Since then, Cameron has said his office did not recommend charges against Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove.
On Tuesday, the first grand juror who sought permission to speak issued an anonymous statement through their attorney, Kevin Glogower. The grand juror said they were not given a chance to deliberate on other charges. The panel asked questions, but they were told prosecutors believed they couldn’t make a case.
“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the statement said.
A second grand juror who has sought to speak is considering their next steps after the judges, according to the statement.
An attorney representing Taylor’s family had harsh words for Cameron after the grand juror’s statement was released.
“@kyoag you lied to Tamika Palmer (Taylor’s mother). You lied to this country. And you chose a political agenda over the law,” Sam Aguiar tweeted Tuesday. “Get this case to someone willing to do the job.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, died in her apartment in March as officers tried to execute a search warrant tied to a narcotics investigation. Hankison’s shots went through Taylor’s apartment and into an adjoining one. Mattingly was struck in the leg after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot.
Cameron’s office took over the investigation in May. Federal officials are also conducting a civil rights investigation into the matter as well.
Cameron has said Walker’s shot hit Mattingly but forensics tests have not substantiated that claim. Walker was initially charged but those were eventually dropped after he claimed he did not know it was police trying to break into the house.
The case has not only generated protests calling for justice but also demands for law enforcement reforms. That includes a local ban on no-knock warrant, the type of warrant issued for Taylor’s apartment, although there have been disputes about whether the officers announced before breaking down the door.
Taylor’s family received a $12 million settlement with the city and that agreement included pledges to reform police practices.