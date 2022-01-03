(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he’s asked the federal government for more help toward recovery efforts from last month’s devastating storms that claimed the lives of 77 people and severely damaged several communities in the western and southern parts of the state.
The governor told reporters during his Monday briefing that he has asked the Biden administration to fully fund an additional 60 days of clean-up costs associated with the deadly Dec. 10 storms. While Biden visited Kentucky, he approved full federal funding of the first 30 days of debris removal and shelter costs and overtime for first responders.
Beshear, who noted last month he would ask for more help, acknowledged Monday that his request was “unprecedented” but warranted given the damage that occurred in towns like Mayfield and Dawson Springs.
By the time the 30-day mark hits later this month, it’s expected that only 3% of the debris from the storms will have been removed, the governor said. Further, the Army Corps of Engineers expects it won't complete its work until April, and costs for that will likely exceed $100 million.
Typically, the federal government provides 75% of the costs associated with recovery efforts. The remainder is then divided by the state and local governments.
If that were to be the case for the 16 counties affected by last month’s storms, Beshear said the cost to the counties would be about $67 million, if not more.
“The level of devastation and the amount of work that’s going to be required to just get us to a build-back point is so significant we need the assistance,” the governor said.
Western Kentucky was hit yet again with a strong line of storms on New Year’s Day, including what the National Weather Service determined to be an F-2 tornado that hit Hopkinsville. Officials said that the winds from the tornado hitting the city of about 30,000 about 15 miles north of Fort Campbell and the Tennessee state line reached 115 miles an hour.
The governor added that some areas hit by the Dec. 10 storms were hit again on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, another disaster declaration request may be forthcoming,” Beshear said. “Given everything we’re facing, we really need that additional 100% federal share.”