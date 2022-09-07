(The Center Square) – Kelly Craft made official Wednesday what had long been rumored. The former United States ambassador to the United Nations announced she was running to be Kentucky’s next governor.
Craft, who also served as the country’s ambassador to Canada under President Trump before serving as the 30th UN ambassador, joins a Republican field that already includes state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Auditor Mike Harmon and State Rep. Savannah Maddox.
More GOP candidates could emerge before the May 16 primary. In all likelihood, the winner of that race would, face Gov. Andy Beshear, the Democratic incumbent, in the November 2023 general election.
Craft, married to Alliance Resource Partners President and CEO Joe Craft, launched her campaign on Wednesday morning via social media, linking to a 2:40 video announcement about her background and upbringing in Barren County. She credited her father, who worked as a veterinarian, for instilling a belief that anything is possible.
“People said I was just some small town girl, but my dad showed me that it’s where I’m from that got me to where I am today,” she said in the video.
She never mentioned President Trump’s name in the video, although she included a couple of snippets featuring her with him as she talked about becoming the UN ambassador.
Trump previously endorsed Cameron for the Republican nomination.
In a letter to the state posted on her campaign’s website, Craft said she was not seeking a job or offering to make promises.
“This campaign isn’t about me,” she said in the video. “It’s about all of us who still believe. Believe we can lead in education, teaching kids how to think, not what to think. Believe that hard work matters and government shouldn’t get in the way of our success. I believe that here in Kentucky. Our best days are ahead of us.”
According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, Quarles currently has the largest campaign chest of any Republican candidate, with more than $559,063.
Last month at the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s country ham breakfast, Craft and her husband joined Central Bank to bid $5 million for the grand champion country ham traditionally auctioned off each year for charity at the State Fair event that brings together agricultural and political leaders.
According to a Farm Bureau release, the couple’s $2.5 million was set to go toward Kentucky families that have suffered from tornadoes or flooding within the past year.
“Following the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky and the ongoing recovery in Western Kentucky, it’s more important than ever for all of us to put our best foot forward and take care of our neighbors in communities across Kentucky,” the Crafts said in a statement after the breakfast.