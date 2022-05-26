(The Center Square) – A former Kentucky state lawmaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal health care fraud charges tied to a pharmacy he owned in Eastern Kentucky.
Federal prosecutors say Robert Goforth knew a pharmacist at his Hometown Pharmacy in Manchester was committing fraud by not reversing Medicare and Medicaid payments for prescriptions customers failed to pick up. That allowed the store to resell the medication, sometimes repeatedly.
As a result, the pharmacy fraudulently billed about $2.7 million in prescriptions before he sold the store in September 2016. Roughly half of the fraud occurred after a state investigator informed Goforth of his suspicions in December 2015.
Over the roughly nine-month period, before he sold the store, prosecutors said Goforth “knowingly permitted” the illegal activity to continue. Of the nearly $1.4 million in fraudulent claims filed between December 2015 and September 2016, Goforth's pharmacy wrongfully billed Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs for about $945,000.
“Rather than taking additional steps to stop and remedy the improper billing, the defendant effectively did nothing other than having the pharmacist in charge and other staff members sign a self-serving acknowledgement to the effect that they were not committing any fraud and would not do so in the future,” the plea agreement stated.
Goforth faces up to 10 years in prison for the health care fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, but the agreement states he can only appeal if he’s sentenced to more than 37 months behind bars. He also agreed to forfeit $1.8 million and surrender his pharmacist’s license.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier scheduled Goforth’s sentencing for Sept. 20. Goforth was approved for supervised release until then.
Goforth, 46, served as a state representative from March 2018 until last August, when he resigned from office, citing his “family and personal circumstances” required the move.
In April 2020, a Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy arrested him on domestic violence charges. According to the charges, Goforth’s wife claimed the two had an altercation, but she eventually released a statement calling on prosecutors to drop the charges.
Those charges remain pending, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
After winning a special election in February 2018 and a full two-year term in November of that year, Goforth announced he would challenge then-Gov. Matt Bevin in the May 2019 GOP primary. He lost but gathered more than 100,000 votes in the race.