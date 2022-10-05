(The Center Square) – A former Kentucky lawmaker who pleaded guilty to federal health care charges back in May was sentenced to 25 months in prison.
Robert Goforth, 46, served as an Eastern Kentucky state representative before resigning in August 2021. He then cited “family and personal circumstances” for his decision. He was also facing spousal abuse charges in a state court.
In May, federal prosecutors filed charges of submitting roughly $2.7 million in bogus prescription claims at a pharmacy he owned until September 2016. Goforth’s store failed to reverse Medicare and Medicaid payments for prescriptions customers did not pick up. That allowed the store to resell the drugs. In some cases, the medications were billed repeatedly.
The illegal activity continued even after a state investigator notified Goforth of his suspicions in December 2015. From that time until he sold the pharmacy nine months later, the store made about $1.4 million in bogus claims, roughly two-thirds of that charged to Medicare and Medicaid.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Goforth cried as he made a statement in the London, Kentucky, federal courthouse.
“I tried to be a good role model, and all of the work I did will be tainted forever by the decisions I made to commit these crimes.”
Court records indicate Goforth will report to prison Nov. 18. The Herald-Leader also reported the former elected official will serve 59 days for the domestic abuse charge concurrently with the federal sentence.
As part of his guilty plea, Goforth agreed to provide restitution and relinquish his pharmacist license. Court records show Goforth has since earned a permit and completed entry-level training to become a commercial truck driver.
Goforth first won his seat in a February 2018 special election. In 2019, he challenged then-incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the Republican gubernatorial primary. In that race, he garnered a surprising 38.9% of the votes, losing to Bevin by less than 35,000 votes out of more than 260,000 cast.
Goforth’s pick for lieutenant governor in that race has since also pleaded guilty to federal charges in a separate and unrelated case.
Last week, former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for committing wire fraud.
According to prosecutors, Hogan issued checks for more than $365,000 to Joy M. Hogan, his wife and former legal secretary, out of a delinquent tax fund account meant to cover expenses for the county attorney’s office.
Joy Hogan received a sentence of a year and a day.