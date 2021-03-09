(The Center Square) – Muncie McNamara, who oversaw Kentucky’s unemployment system for Gov. Andy Beshear before being dismissed less than two months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Sunday. He was 39.
McNamara’s obituary said he died “after a battle with chronic depression.” WDRB-TV reported Monday that he was found in a parking lot for a business in Bardstown.
"There is no suspect,” Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig told the TV station. “It's believed to be self-inflicted."
McNamara, a lawyer, campaigned for Beshear during the 2019 election, and after Beshear won, he was appointed to serve as the executive director for the Office of Unemployment Insurance.
According to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, McNamara was “quietly fired” on May 5 as the state struggled to process a record number of unemployment claims using an outdated system that was susceptible to breaches.
He told KyCIR that he was dismissed because he raised concerns about how the state was processing claims.
“I’m sure that I made people unhappy while I was there, by pointing out issues and concerns I had,” McNamara said in the July article. “However, when I saw problems or potential problems, I felt obligated to point them out.”
He would later testify before state lawmakers that administration officials did not respond quick enough after the unemployment system was breached in April.
While Beshear has received mostly positive reviews for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the unemployment issue has been one that has dogged the administration throughout the crisis.
A report last month by state Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon indicated the state paid some unemployment claims without verifying eligibility for a two-month period early in the pandemic. At the same time, though, hundreds of thousands of email messages from filers seeking information about their claims were sent to a backlog account. In November, more than six months after those messages were received, more than 400,000 remained unread.