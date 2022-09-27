(The Center Square) – Ford Motor Co. is expanding once again in Kentucky. On Tuesday morning, the automaker said it would invest $700 million at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville in a project expected to create 500 new jobs.
The announcement came just hours before Ford plans to unveil its 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs. Those trucks, along with Ford Explorers and Lincoln Navigators, are built at the plant, one of two Ford operates in Louisville. Those facilities employ more than 12,000 workers.
The company said the investment is part of the company’s plans for growth and will support a new pickup truck to be built at the plant.
“Ford has been growing in Kentucky since the days of the Model T, and we are continuing to invest in the Bluegrass State to produce great vehicles that our customers love and depend on,” Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra said in a statement.
On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Tuesday would be “KenTRUCKy Day” to acknowledge Ford's impact on the state. The Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant have helped create about 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kentucky and generate an $11.8 billion impact to the state’s gross domestic product.
“Today’s announcement is one of the largest investments ever in Jefferson County and will create hundreds of great jobs, including building the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck,” the governor said.
Kentucky is a major automotive manufacturing state, with more than 100,000 employed in the industry. Besides Ford, Toyota makes Camrys and other vehicles at its plant in Georgetown, and Chevrolet produces Corvettes at its Bowling Green facility.
Across the state, more than 500 factories supply parts for automakers with plants throughout Auto Alley.
Tuesday’s announcement came exactly one year after Ford and SK Innovation announced they would build a $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale, located 45 miles south of Louisville. That plant, expected to open in 2025, will create 5,000 full-time jobs.
“Together with last year’s record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement, Ford is building its future here in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “We couldn’t be more proud and look forward to many more decades of success for this iconic American company here in Kentucky.”