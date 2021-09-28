(The Center Square) – For nearly 20 years, Kentucky officials sought to bring the next big economic development project to a 1,551-acre greenfield site in the heart of the commonwealth. The search ended late Monday when Ford and SK Innovation announced the largest business investment in the state’s history.
The two companies will partner on a $5.8 billion project to build “BlueOvalSK Battery Park,” which will be home to two lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants in Glendale, roughly 40 miles south of Louisville on Interstate 65. Officials expect the production to start in 2025, with the facilities employing 5,000.
It’s a project so big - more than three times the previous record investment - that Kentucky did not have laws on the book to offer a competitive incentive package. Lawmakers took care of that earlier this month during a special session.
The battery plants also, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, further entrench Kentucky as a leader in automotive manufacturing by providing one of America’s largest auto manufacturers with a product critical for its future lines.
“It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky with more opportunities for our families for generations,” the governor said in a statement. “Our economy is on fire – and now, it’s electric.”
It also stands to be a transformative moment for Hardin County itself. The county of 110,000 is one of Kentucky’s largest, both in population and size.
Nearby Elizabethtown, with a population of 30,000, is the hub city for a surrounding eight-county region with a large industrial park and highway access to Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and western Kentucky. Fort Knox is based in the county’s northern end and has been a major driver of the local economy for decades.
Now, the rural southern end of the county gets an anchor development of its own, which will likely lead to additional investment opportunities in the surrounding area.
“It will mean great growth for us,” Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry Berry told The Center Square on Tuesday. “Good diversity for our jobs, good-paying jobs. We talk about the green environment and green energy. Well, it’s going to put some green in people’s pockets, too, and that’s a good thing as well.”
For years, the E’town area has been a prime location for companies that supply products to vehicle assembly plants across the “Auto Alley” region that stretches across the southeastern and midwestern states. That includes the Toyota Camry plant in Georgetown, General Motors Corvette plant in Bowling Green and Ford’s other factories in Louisville.
Rick Games, president and COO of the Elizabethtown/Hardin County Industrial Foundation, told The Center Square on Tuesday he’s looking forward to seeing what else may come to the region as a result of the Ford-SK investment.
“This is obviously new technology, so we don’t really know what the spinoff or what the supplier needs will be, and what that looks like,” Games said. “But as we begin to gain more knowledge, we’ve got sites here in E’town, of course, and this whole region will be affected. There are 10 to 12 counties up the Blue Grass Parkway, the Western Kentucky Parkway, south on 65. There’s a lot of open space and industrial areas that still have sites available.”
Ford’s investment in Glendale deepens a relationship between the company and Kentucky that goes back more than a century, as workers in Louisville began making Model Ts in 1913.
Today, Ford has two major plants in Louisville. The Kentucky Truck Plant employs nearly 9,000 and is home to the company’s Super Duty trucks, Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators. The Louisville Assembly Plant makes Ford Escapes and Lincoln Corsairs and employs 4,100.
“With this announcement, Kentucky will play an essential role as Ford fulfills its commitment to lead the electric vehicle revolution and create thousands of jobs in the commonwealth, and we look forward to working with Kentuckians to create the future together,” said Lisa Drake, COO for Ford North America.
A press conference with Beshear, Ford executives and other state and local officials is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Frankfort to provide more details about the project.
To help entice Ford, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 5 earlier this month, which created incentives for projects with a minimum investment of $2 billion. That includes taking $350 million in budget reserve funds and allocating it to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA), which will be able to issue forgivable loans for projects meeting the investment criteria.
KEDFA is scheduled to meet Thursday.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, called Ford’s decision a major victory for the state.
“Their decision to expand their presence as part of their relationship with SK Innovation is proof that the policies crafted by the legislature are making Kentucky a better place to work and build a business,” the speaker said in a statement Tuesday. “Broadening the tax base, while lowering tax rates; cutting unnecessary bureaucracy; and allowing hardworking people to keep more of the money they earn will spur even more job growth.”
The Glendale project is part of a massive $11.4 billion commitment to shifting to electric vehicles. Ford and SK Innovation, a South Korean-based EV battery manufacturer, will also invest $5.6 billion in Stanton, Tenn., to build “Blue Oval City,” where 6,000 workers will also make batteries and the electric version of Ford’s F-Series trucks.
Ford expects up to half of its global vehicle sales will be electric by 2030.
“This is our moment – our biggest investment ever – to help build a better future for America,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.
In Hardin County, officials and residents have been looking to the future for nearly 20 years. In 2002, then-Gov. Paul Patton proposed the farmland site to Hyundai Motor Co.
While Hyundai eventually chose to build in Alabama, county and state officials kept marketing the site and invested in infrastructure upgrades to make it shovel-ready. They also decided to market it as a “single-site” development to maximize the return instead of parceling it out as an industrial park to several tenants.
While investors would look at the site and a few companies would take a serious interest. However, even as investment plans fizzled or companies chose other sites, local officials remained patient and confident.
Local officials became aware of the project back in February and March Games said. It’s been an intense few months, he said, and now it’s a time of both relief and excitement.
As Berry told The Center Square on Tuesday, projects the likes of Ford’s don’t come around all the time.
“We’ve always known that there would be a right time and a right client, and that day’s finally come,” Berry said. “I said to somebody else, ‘We’ve been fishing in the pond for a long time, and not only did we finally catch the fish, I think we caught a whale. In this case, it’s a big blue whale.”