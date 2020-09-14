(The Center Square) – The Ford Motor Co. became the latest Kentucky employer to make a donation to the state’s personal protective equipment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Ford donated 2 million masks to Kentucky, one of the largest donations to date, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
“Even before this global health crisis arrived in Kentucky more than six months ago, we were working to secure the personal protective equipment needed to keep our people safe,” Beshear said in a news release. “The many great companies that do business in the commonwealth have been key partners in these efforts. This donation undoubtedly will help save Kentuckians’ lives.”
The donation is part of a program launched by Ford called Project Apollo. It brings together the company’s top engineers and members of the United Auto Workers to produce 100 million masks through 2021. Ford operates the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
“We know that wearing a mask is one of the most important things we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Your donate of 2 million masks makes sure that groups like front-line health care workers, first responders, teachers and students have what is necessary to stay healthy.”
In March, Toyota provided 1,827 N95 masks, while Gray Construction and AE Electrical Solutions provided 50 and 40 masks, respectively.
“The donations the state has received for PPE, including today’s donation from Ford, has been a substantial aid in our efforts to help Team Kentucky overcome the coronavirus,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said.