(The Center Square) – The parent company of PokerStars announced Wednesday a $300 million settlement with the state of Kentucky. The agreement ends a decade-long court case, which reached the U.S. Supreme Court last month.
In a statement, Flutter Entertainment plc said it would pay the state $200 million beyond the $100 million in bonds that had been awarded to the state by a judge earlier this year.
“The Group strongly believes that this agreement is in the best interests of Flutter shareholders,” the statement read. “The Group now considers the matter closed.”
The money will go into Kentucky’s general fund, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
“After 10 long years, the commonwealth has not only prevailed but collected dollars that the General Assembly will be able to direct to critical areas, like education, health care and economic development,” the governor said.
By settling, Flutter escapes what would be an enormous penalty. Kentucky claimed its residents lost more than $290.2 million from PokerStars operated as an offshore online gaming site for years before the state filed the case in 2011. Kentucky officials had been investigating offshore poker sites for years and trying to prevent them from operating in the state.
Using the Loss Recovery Act, a law that dates back to 1798, the state claimed it could seek treble damages – or three times that amount lost. The act allows gamblers to recoup their losses. However, if they choose not to, a third party could eventually sue for recovery.
Last December, the Kentucky Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision, reversed a state appeals court ruling that had determined the government could not act as that third party. By reinstating the award, Kentucky stood to receive more than $1.3 billion and counting from Flutter due to interest accruing.
Flutter asked for the state’s top court to reconsider the case, and after that was turned down in March, said it would consider other legal action.
On Aug. 23, the company filed a petition for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.
Company officials had said that the state’s accounting of the players’ losses over a five-year period did not factor in the winnings those players received in online poker games.
In addition, PokerStars did not pocket the losses as that money changed hands during online games played between individuals. The company’s revenue, generated by the fee it takes in for each game, was just $18 million for that period.
A spokesperson for Flutter, which bought PokerStars parent company for $6.95 billion nearly two years ago, told The Center Square that discussions of a settlement had been ongoing as the case continued in the courts.
While the lawsuit may be over, a lawyer representing the state on Wednesday also asked the Supreme Court for a 30-day extension to respond to the company’s petition. Kentucky’s response is currently due on Friday.
“An extension of that length will permit counsel for respondents to review and respond to the petition and is necessary due to the press of other business,” wrote Joshua Matz of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP.