(The Center Square) – A former U.S. postal worker faces up to five years in prison after being charged when absentee ballots and other mail was found in a Dumpster in Louisville, Kentucky, according a release from the U.S. attorney’s office.
DeShawn Bojgere, 30 of Louisville, is charged with the delay or destruction of mail, according to U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
“Especially in these times, Americans depend on the reliability and integrity of those that deliver the U.S. Mail,” Coleman said. “Conduct by postal employees that violates that duty will result in swift federal prosecution.”
According to the criminal complaint, sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15, Bojgere discarded a large quantity of mail that included 111 absentee ballots from the Jefferson County clerk’s office being mailed to voters for the general election.
The was from a single route for one scheduled delivery day.
The press release said Bojgere admitted to special agents with the U.S. Postal Service he was responsible for throwing the mail in a construction Dumpster. He no longer works for the postal service.
Copies of the discarded mail were made for evidence, and all the recovered mail was placed back with the post office for delivery.