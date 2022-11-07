(The Center Square) – Kentucky voters will head to the polls Tuesday with a U.S. Senate seat and two state constitutional amendments on the ballot.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is highly favored to win a third term as the Republican faces progressive Democrat Charles Booker. Paul spent Monday holding several rallies across the state. He hit Ashland, northern Kentucky and Lexington in the morning.
At the congressional level, Republicans hold five of the six seats, and those incumbents – U.S. Reps. James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr – are expected to win re-election.
In Kentucky’s Third District, Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth is stepping down after having served the Louisville district since 2007. Morgan McGarvey, the minority floor leader in the Kentucky Senate, is expected to retain that seat for the Democrats as he faces Republican Stuart Ray.
Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate, also expect to add to their ranks in the state legislature.
The state legislature is also the focus of one of the two amendments on the ballot. Amendment No. 1 would allow the General Assembly to adjust its schedule rather than have its annual sessions end by specific dates in the spring. In addition, the amendment, if approved, would grant legislative leaders the ability to call lawmakers back and hold a special session for up to 12 days.
Currently, only the governor can call lawmakers into a special session.
Amendment No. 2 pertains to abortion. The measure would create a new section of the Kentucky Constitution stating there is no right to abortion, nor is there a requirement to fund one.
Supporters of the amendment include Kentucky Right to Life and the Catholic Conference of Kentucky. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood lead the groups that oppose the measure.
Polls in Kentucky are open from 6 am to 6 pm local time. However, more than a quarter of a million Kentuckians took advantage of the three-day no-excuse early voting period that ended Saturday.
According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, of the 253,018 early voters, 121,280 were Republicans, and 117,576 were Democrats.