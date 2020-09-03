(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nearly $3 million in funding for Easter Kentucky in an effort to create economic opportunities in the region.
The grant focuses on four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism growth.
“I am committed to building a stronger, better Eastern Kentucky, especially at a time when we are working to restart Kentucky’s economy,” Beshear said in a news release. “These projects will provide better infrastructure, better opportunity, better jobs and will further the innovation we see all across Eastern Kentucky.”
The four projects, according to the press release from the governor’s office, include:
Breathitt County
Breathitt County Fiscal Court is expected to use a $708,500 grant for the South Fork Elk View Campground project, which is transforming a former mine land site into a tourist destination at the trailhead of the South Fork corridor of the Kentucky Mountain Trail Authority.
The money will be used to build a vistors’ center and create five full-time jobs.
Perry/Knott County
Hazard Troublesome Creek Environmental Authority will receive $500,240 for the Drone Port Water and Sewer Collection Project, serving both Perry and Knott counties. It will build 7,500 linear feet of force main and a lift station. The project is expected to create 12 new jobs.
Wayne County
Wayne County Fiscal Court will use $153,846 for the second phase of a land acquisition project, buying a 25-acre tract to help develop the Wayne Industrial Park.
Hindman
Hindman will use $138,860 for the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky for support and infrastructure for programs, including those for recovery from substance abuse and opiod addiction. The program is expected to help 31 workers and nearly 3,400 participants across 17 Appalachian communities.