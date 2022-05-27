(The Center Square) – Kentucky economic development officials have signed off on a plan that will allow Covington to set up a $45.5 million tax-increment financing district that includes the site of a former Internal Revenue Service facility.
Leaders in the Northern Kentucky city across the Ohio River from Cincinnati plan to redevelop a 31.6-acre tract next to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. The IRS data processing center, which closed in 2019, encompasses 23 acres of that plot.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave its final approval for the TIF district at its monthly meeting Thursday.
The new development is expected to attract office buildings, hotels, housing and retail shops. Under the TIF, Covington will use the state tax growth generated by the new developments to pay back money it borrows to build a parking garage, layout sidewalks and connect the site to power, water and sewer lines.
The city will be able to use increased sales, property and income tax revenue generated within the development to pay for the infrastructure costs over 30 years.
“Creation of the state TIF district was a significant part of our planning efforts, and it’s incredible to have the state invest in this project as such a strong partner,” Covington Economic Development Director Tom West said in a statement. “We appreciate the support of Gov. Andy Beshear and his team at the Cabinet for Economic Development as we take another step toward creating a transformational space that will help define The Cov for future generations.”
Officials expect the district to attract more than $200 million in private investment.
The IRS facility used to be the city’s largest employer. After it closed, Covington bought the property and contracted with Cooper Cary, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, to develop a master plan for the site. Besides a hotel, condominiums and office and retail space, the plan includes reconnecting streets, developing a park and possibly expanding the convention center.
Workers are currently demolishing the IRS building is currently. Once that’s completed, the city will award contracts for the infrastructure work.