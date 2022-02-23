(The Center Square) – As Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Gov. Andy Beshear said new guidance may be issued regarding the pandemic in the next three weeks if the trend continues.
On Tuesday, the state announced 3,300 new cases, down from the 3,564 reported Saturday. The state also reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, down from the 29 reported on Sunday.
The number of cases has dropped steadily over the past month. According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the state had a seven-day rolling average of 15,672 new cases per day.
“Our positivity rate continues to fall. Hospitalizations, ICU numbers and ventilator usage are all declining,” the governor said in a statement Monday. “We are now below the delta variant’s peak. We are heading in the right direction and at a good pace.”
If that continues, Beshear said he would update the state’s guidance by March 14.
That new guidance won’t be quick enough for at least one state lawmaker.
Last Friday, state Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, filed a Senate Joint Resolution 150, which would end the COVID-19 state of emergency in Kentucky. Douglas, a physician, said that while some of Beshear’s mandates have been eased or eliminated by the General Assembly, the people want a definitive statement that the emergency is over.
“I think people need a breath of fresh air,” Douglas said. “Our constituents need a strong indication from their elected officials that we understand we cannot live in fear and isolation forever.”
Currently, the state of emergency is set to end on April 15. Lawmakers set that date when they passed Senate Bill 25 last month. That bill gave schools additional non-traditional instruction days to help them deal with the spike in cases due to the Omicron variant.
Douglas’ resolution has 17 co-sponsors in the 38-member Senate. It is currently before the State and Local Government Committee.
“People are mentally and emotionally exhausted, and government officials and bureaucrats have reached the limit of their effectiveness,” he said. “Given the wealth of knowledge we now have on COVID-19 and the access to vaccinations and treatments, it’s time we trust free people to live freely. Let’s signal to them we care just as much about the quality of their life—their mental, emotional, social and spiritual health—as we do their physical health.”