(The Center Square) – BlueOval SK, the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and SK On to produce electric vehicle batteries, announced Monday it’s made “significant progress” on the construction of its $5.8 billion plant under construction in Glendale, Kentucky.
BlueOval SK plans to build a 2.3-square-mile campus employing 5,000 workers at two plants. The first batteries are expected to be produced in 2025.
By the end of 2026, the plant is expected to produce enough battery power to fuel 2 million electric vehicles.
“BlueOval SK Battery Park will be at the core of the electrification of the North American auto market,” said Jee Dong-seob, SK On president and CEO. “We expect SK On and Ford’s leadership in the global electric vehicle market to be solidified through BlueOval SK.”
On Monday, the companies announced the plant’s workforce will be trained at a facility the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will oversee. The state will invest $25 million to build the 42,000-square-foot center at the 1,500-acre site.
According to the BlueOval SK release, the training facility will cover roles and skills needed by workers as well as instruction on SK On’s manufacturing processes.
The training facility is set to open in 2024, with construction crews breaking ground on that next year.
“At BlueOval SK Battery Park, we’re building the future – state-of-the-art batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles and a bright future for the workforce in Kentucky,” said David Hahm, BlueOval SK CEO. “In order to produce these batteries, we need a premier workforce that is trained in the latest battery and advanced manufacturing technology.”
Glendale is a small, rural community roughly 45 miles south of Louisville. It’s also about 10 miles south of Elizabethtown, a city of about 32,000, and adjacent to Interstate 65.
For decades, Kentucky officials marketed the 1,500-acre site in Glendale as a “megasite” for substantial development.
Construction is underway at the Glendale site, with more than 4.3 million cubic yards of earth moved, and 66,000 cubic yards of concrete poured. Crews have also installed more than 3,300 tons of rebar and 7,900 tons of structural steel at the site.
“The partnership between Kentucky and Ford dates back more than a century, to the very dawn of the automobile industry,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As both the largest economic development project in our state’s history and part of the biggest investment ever by Ford, this project cements Kentucky’s status as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States.”