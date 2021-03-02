(The Center Square) – Starting Friday, Kentucky’s bars and restaurants will be among the businesses in the state that can increase their capacity. However, not all of them may be able to take advantage.
In all, 18 industries will be able to hold up to 60% of their maximum capacity. It comes as the state reports its lowest new caseload and positivity rates since the fall. Total caseloads have declined for seven consecutive weeks.
“This is an initial step where we’ll watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases or these dangerous variants changing what we’ve been seeing in our trend,” Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters.
Other restrictions remain in place, including the six-foot social distancing guideline. Beshear noted the mask mandate is still in effect.
On its Facebook page, the Kentucky Restaurant Association said it had been lobbying for the resumption of bar seating and the end of the 11 p.m. curfew for dine-in service. Carryout, drive-through and delivery services are allowed to stay open until midnight. It asked its members if Beshear’s revision will help.
Few said it would.
“Unfortunately we can’t expand capacity as long as the 6 ft rule is in place,” the Colonial Cottage, a locally owned restaurant in Erlanger replied. “We will probably be stuck with what we have until the 6 ft rule goes away.”
Other businesses that will be able to welcome more customers include indoor auctions, barber shops and salons, bowling alleys, indoor cultural and education facilities, fitness centers, funeral homes, government offices, massage therapy studios, movie theaters, business offices, retailers, tanning parlors, tattoo studios, vehicle and boat dealerships and event venues.
The recommendation for places of worship will also be increased to 60%.
On Monday, Kentucky moved into Phase 1C of its vaccination plan. That group includes anyone age 60 and older, all essential workers and individuals 16 or older with comorbidities.
Also on Monday, Beshear announced the state’s allotment of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson one-vaccine will be sent to the state’s independent pharmacies.
David Figg, CEO of Rice’s Pharmacy in Ohio County, said in a statement the small pharmacies have been getting ready for months to participate in the vaccine drive.
“This vaccine in our pharmacies is another way to ensure access in all corners of the state, even those that may struggle with transportation,” he said.
With the increase in shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the governor noted the state’s weekly supply has nearly doubled from 57,000 to more than 100,000 in about a month.
According to the state’s COVID portal, nearly 700,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. Beshear said that represents 16% of the state’s population and more than a fifth of those eligible for vaccination.