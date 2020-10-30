(The Center Square) - A Canadian steel processor announced plans to invest $70 million to build a steel tube mill in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that officials expect will create more than 100 full-time jobs.
Nova Steel has already bought a 108,000-square-foot facility at the Kentucky Transpark in the city 120 miles south of Louisville. The company plans to spend $20 million initially and open by next summer with 50 jobs created. Two additional phases would triple the size of the facility over the ensuing three-to-five years.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $2 million in tax incentives over the next 10 years. Those Kentucky Business Investment incentives are based on Nova Steel hiring and maintaining 110 jobs that pay an average of $31 an hour plus benefits over that timeframe.
In addition, KEDFA also approved up to $550,000 in Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act incentives.
“The new facility will produce a variety of automotive parts used in the production of pickup trucks and SUVs,” Tom Stearns, Nova Steel’s corporate vice president, said in a statement. “We believe that Bowling Green is the ideal location to achieve our growth plans and look forward to a long and successful relationship with the community.”
Bowling Green, in south central Kentucky, sits in the middle of “Auto Alley,” a key corridor of Midwestern and Southeastern states home to automotive manufacturing facilities. According to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, 12 auto assembly plants are within 250 miles of the city.
“Bowling Green is known for being an excellent location for manufacturing and distribution companies,” Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon said in a statement. “We are continuing to see more and more national and international corporations choose our community for their growth needs.
Also during KEDFA’s monthly meeting, the authority gave preliminary approval for $1.4 million in tax incentives to HANDLE Global, a health care logistics firm based in Prospect, a Louisville suburb.
The company plans a $7.8 million expansion of its Louisville facility, which would create 80 jobs.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that HANDLE has played a vital role in distributing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“HANDLE Global, a homegrown health care company, has seen its tremendous growth in Louisville, which is both a testament to the hard work of the company’s team but also the strength of our city’s health care ecosystem,” Fischer said.