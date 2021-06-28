(The Center Square) – A California logistics company looking to expand eastward has decided to make southeast Kentucky its new corporate home.
On Friday, Conner Logistics Inc. (CLI) announced it would locate its new headquarters in Somerset, a town with a population of about 11,500 located 65 miles south of Lexington. The company plans to invest $1.3 million in the new facility and create 20 new jobs in the community.
The average hourly wage including benefits for the positions, which include executive and management jobs, is $44.50.
CLI will continue to maintain its third-party logistics services, including warehousing and fulfillment, line haul and transportation and same-day courier services in California, Nevada and Arizona.
However, in addition to developing an east coast presence, the company will also use its Kentucky facility to enhance partnerships with national logistics companies.
“It is our hope that through a partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and our collaboration with the local leaders in Somerset, Conner Logistics Inc. can serve the economy and citizens of Kentucky through employment opportunities, community involvement and operational excellence,” CLI CEO Sean Conner said in a statement.
Chris Girdler, president and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, said in a statement that the community has the company and its leaders are already establishing a presence in the community.
“The Commonwealth of Kentucky presents a wealth of opportunity for those looking to relocate, and here in the capital of Lake Cumberland we are seeing unprecedented growth and success,” Girdler said.
Logistics is a major industry for Kentucky. Across the state, there are more than 580 facilities that employ 78,000 people.
That includes Amazon, which has its air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron and operates 14 fulfillment centers. UPS has its global air headquarters based at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
In a statement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said CLI has long-term growth in mind for its Kentucky operation.
“Distribution and logistics continues to be a strong point for Kentucky’s growing economy, and I am glad to welcome Conner Logistics Inc. to that flourishing industry in the commonwealth,” the governor said.
In April, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $400,000 in tax incentives for the project.
Those incentives are based on the company meeting its investment, hiring and salary goals.