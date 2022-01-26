(The Center Square) – A bill that would require Kentucky’s school districts to hold public comment sessions during board meetings advanced from a state House committee Tuesday.
House Bill 121 passed the House Education Committee and will proceed to the floor for a possible vote. Committee Chair Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, sponsored the bill and said parents asked her to push for the legislation.
The bill calls for boards to devote 15 minutes to public comments at each regularly scheduled meeting. State law requires school boards to meet at least once each month.
“Even though these officials are elected, they’re still working for the parents, and they need to be able to answer their questions,” she said.
Boards would be able to end the period early if there were no more speakers or no one requested to speak when the public comment period began.
The bill has some opposition. State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, said she’s against it because of concerns for board members' safety. She recalled witnessing “calculated right-wing attacks” at Jefferson County Board of Education meetings.
“People literally were coming into a place… angry that they had to wear masks and were trying to disrupt the democratic process,” said Scott, noting that she and others who attended the meetings were affected by COVID-19.
Other lawmakers felt it was inappropriate to single out school boards among public bodies to mandate comment periods. State Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, filed a floor amendment to the bill that would require state legislative committees to hold 15-minute public comment sessions as well.
“I agree that public comment is essential for good governance,” tweeted Bojanowski, an elementary school teacher, after the committee hearing.
State Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, voted in favor of the bill. However, the former Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) president wondered if the bill sent the right message since lawmakers have pushed for local boards to have more control.
“I think only (school boards) are best to determine what they need to do at their local meeting,” he said.
According to the KSBA, 52% of the state’s boards of education have policies that require signing up in advance to comment at meetings, and 21% request a selection of a spokesperson to speak on behalf of individuals with common views.
Only 5% – or less than 10 of the boards of education – have policies that limit public comment to items listed on the meeting agenda.