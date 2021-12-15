(The Center Square) – President Biden on Wednesday arrived in Kentucky to tour communities hit by last weekend’s historic tornadoes and pledged the federal government’s support in recovery and rebuilding efforts.
The president landed at Fort Campbell and visited Mayfield, Princeton and Dawson Springs before planning to return to Washington later in the evening. While in Kentucky, Biden met with state and local leaders and saw the destruction last Friday’s storms left.
“I’m going to make sure the federal government does what’s needed to be done in Kentucky,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon during his visit.
While in Mayfield, the president told officials he had never seen such devastation. The National Weather Service’s Paducah office reported the main tornado, which originated in Arkansas and traveled through Missouri and Tennessee before entering Kentucky, traveled 128 miles in a span of 134 minutes.
Biden also praised officials for coming together in a time of crisis.
“There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes,” he said. “There’s no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen.”
According to various media reports in western Kentucky, the president was met by at least one person who chanted “Let’s Go, Brandon,” a statement that has become an anti-Biden slogan for some conservatives.
In the 2020 election, Biden carried just 20% of the vote in Graves County, home to Mayfield, and just 36.1% of the statewide vote. Former President Trump won 118 of the 120 counties.
Kentucky’s death toll from the storms rose to 75 on Wednesday afternoon, and still, more than 100 people remain missing. At least a dozen of those dead were children.
FEMA on Wednesday announced the opening of two mobile registration centers to help residents file for emergency assistance. The mobile units were deployed in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, areas where tornado damage is expected to be the most severe.