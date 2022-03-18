(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced his veto of a bill that would reform the state’s unemployment program.
Among the reforms House Bill 4, sponsored by state Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville, proposes is tying the length of benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. The lower the rate, the fewer weeks benefits would be available.
Currently, recipients can qualify for 26 weeks of benefits. However, HB 4 would cut that to a maximum of 24 – and that’s only if the average unemployment rate exceeded 10%. If the rate was 4.5% or lower, benefits would only be available for 12 weeks.
In a four-minute video statement, Beshear called the bill “cruel” and said it goes against his faith.
“This is for people that were working and through no fault of their own are suddenly having to find a new career,” Beshear said.
He also found issues with provisions that would require people to take any job in as few as six weeks after being on unemployment. In addition, if the bill became law, Beshear said it would require substantial changes to the state’s plan to overhaul the system that’s considered outdated.
Republicans in the General Assembly have pushed bills in this session that they say are designed to help bolster the state’s workforce participation rate, which is considered one of the lowest in the country. However, some GOP members from rural districts sided with Democrats in both the House and Senate, claiming the bill would impact people looking for work in their regions.
The bill now heads back to lawmakers, who can override the governor’s veto with simple majorities in both chambers. The House passed the bill by a 58-36 vote on March 8, concurring with the Senate's changes a week prior.
The vote in the Senate was 22-13.
Lawmakers were caucusing and not immediately available for comment Friday morning.
HB 4 had the support of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations. In a statement, the Kentucky Chamber said the state’s unemployment program has been insolvent for nearly 50 years.
“Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has one of the lowest employment rates in the nation, and there are more than 160,000 open jobs. While we have not yet had an opportunity to review the governor’s veto message, we encourage the General Assembly to uphold this legislation and give it final passage.”