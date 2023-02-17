(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Friday that reduces the state’s personal income tax next year to 4%.
House Bill 1 comes on the heels of last year’s House Bill 8, which created a formula for cutting the income tax based on General Fund revenues. Based on that formula, the rate dropped from 5% in 2022 to 4.5% this year. HB1 codified that tax cut, and since the state met additional metrics, it allowed the tax rate to drop again by another half-percentage point next year. The Republican-led General Assembly took advantage of that opportunity in this year’s bill.
Beshear vetoed HB 8 last year, citing concerns about the bill’s impact – particularly regarding the inclusion of sales taxes on certain services to help offset the income tax cut. Last year, the governor even proposed cutting the 6% sales tax across the board to 5%, citing the decades-high inflation impacting the country’s economy. However, GOP lawmakers didn’t act on that.
Prospects of Beshear vetoing a tax cut bill this year were more dicey because he’s up for re-election, and a veto, which Republicans would have overridden, could have been used in campaign ads against the popular Democrat.
In a video posted on social media Friday morning, Beshear reiterated his preference for other measures but said recent revenue reports show the state can handle the tax cut, at least for now.
“While there are some long-term repercussions, I have one bill in front of me, one bill about whether or not we can help our people at this time of high inflation,” the governor said. “I hope as we get through this period where again, groceries cost too much, that this helps everybody out there, at least a little bit.”
Jim Waters, the president and CEO for the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, noted the political environment in his statement. Still, he said that cutting the income tax represents sound policymaking.
“Kentucky has taken another big step forward in placing the Bluegrass State and its citizens on a path toward a more prosperous future,” he said.
After Beshear signed HB 1, House Democratic leaders issued a statement saying they believed the short-term sales tax cut and providing rebate checks to taxpayers were “much better options” than the income tax cut.
“We look forward to working with Gov. Beshear in his second term to restore better balance to our tax system,” House Democratic Floor Leader Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; Caucus Chair Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington; and Whip Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, said.
House Appropriations and Revenue Committee Vice Chairman Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, thanked the governor for signing this year’s bill into law.
Reed, the primary sponsor of HB 1, noted this year’s tax cut will give Kentuckians about $625 million more in their paychecks. He added that the policies enacted by the General Assembly, which could lead to the elimination of the personal income tax within a few years, are designed to make the state more competitive for job growth and attracting new workers.
“To accomplish that, we must focus on policies that empower working Kentuckians instead of continuing with the status quo,” Reed said.