(The Center Square) – A key milestone soon will be crossed for the Brent Spence Bridge Project, a multi-billion dollar transportation endeavor between Kentucky and Ohio that has a national impact.
On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will issue a request for proposals for contractors, and that solicitation could be released by early next week.
“That is a major first step that is essentially an invitation to engineering and construction companies to come forward and to compete on who is going to help us design and build this transformational project,” Beshear told reporters during his weekly press briefing.
The RFP will be one of several connected to the project that’s expected to take several years to complete, the governor added.
That news comes less than two months after the federal government approved the bi-state project for $1.6 billion in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress approved in late 2021. On Jan. 30, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced another $250 million for the project.
The Brent Spence is a nearly 60-year-old highway bridge connecting Cincinnati with its Northern Kentucky suburbs. The double-decker bridge currently carries about twice the traffic it was designed to hold.
The bridge serves vehicles traveling on Interstates 71 and 75, routes that connect the Midwest and Southeast. More than $400 billion in freight crosses the bridge annually, and it’s considered one of the country's worst bridges for truck traffic.
Officials in Ohio and Kentucky have proposed building a new bridge that would go up next to the Brent Spence. The new span would carry interstate highway traffic across the Ohio River, while the Brent Spence would be reconfigured to handle local traffic between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky. Both states would also make highway improvements leading up to the bridges.
Cost estimates for the project have risen in recent months thanks to inflation impacting construction prices. It currently stands at about $3.6 billion, but Beshear, who is running for re-election this year, has said the project will be completed and funded without tolls.
Much of the work is expected to be completed by 2029.
“We’ve been preparing and preparing and preparing so we can move at the most rapid speed possible and do it well,” the governor said.