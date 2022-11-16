(The Center Square) – A measure Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced would decriminalize medical marijuana possession for some residents was met with swift opposition by Republicans, including some who support legalization.
Beshear signed an executive order saying he will pardon people, starting Jan. 1, accused of marijuana possession. However, they must meet certain conditions to get that.
Those stipulations include the drug must be bought under the laws from a state that has legalized it, and the individual must show proof of purchase. The individual in possession cannot have more than 8 ounces.
The individual must also have written certification from their Kentucky-licensed medical or osteopathic doctor, who must be in good standing with their licensure board, that they suffer from at least one of 21 listed conditions. A non-Kentucky resident will need written certification from a doctor in their state.
The order can also cover a caregiver that’s at least 21 years old, provided they have “significant responsibility” for the qualified person using medical marijuana.
Earlier this year, Beshear, a Democrat, convened a task force to study medical marijuana and the steps he could take after the Republican-led General Assembly failed to pass a measure that would have made it legal. A bill did pass the House but did not advance in the Senate. Instead, lawmakers compromised at the end of the session to fund a center at the University of Kentucky to study medical marijuana.
Kentucky is one of 13 states where marijuana use is not legal. Beshear said Kentuckians in need deserve to not worry about facing a misdemeanor charge for possession.
“With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90% of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain,” he said.
Beshear and the state legislature have butted heads repeatedly during his three years in office over his actions, most notably for his orders during the COVID-19 pandemic while lawmakers were not in session. The Kentucky Supreme Court eventually ruled that lawmakers could limit the governor’s orders.
However, the state’s constitution does grant the governor power to issue pardons.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican who is running for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination next year, issued a statement saying the governor “seems to relish ruling by decree instead of by the law.” Cameron added lawmakers need to have their voices heard on the matter and that his office is reviewing Beshear’s actions to see if they can challenge them.
State Rep. Jason Nemes, the Louisville Republican who sponsored the medical marijuana bill that passed the House earlier this year, tweeted Beshear exceeded the scope of his powers by issuing the pre-emptive pardons.
“As much as I support his effort to bring medical marijuana to Kentucky, this unprecedented power grab cannot stand,” Nemes said. “Rather than sidestep the policy-making branch and violate the Constitution, I invite him to work with us to develop a legal medical marijuana program.”
Beshear said he plans to work with lawmakers and seek legalization of medical marijuana.
The governor also issued an executive order pertaining to Delta 8, a legal substance in Kentucky that contains lower amounts of THC than what is found in marijuana. He said there were no regulations in place regarding how it’s sold.