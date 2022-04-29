(The Center Square) – Even though the Kentucky Public Service Commission is down to just one member, Gov. Andy Beshear said the regulatory body can still take action on a proposed sale of a regional utility company.
The PSC is supposed to decide by Wednesday whether to approve Liberty Utilities’ $2.8 billion acquisition of Kentucky Power from American Electric Power.
The utility company serves a 20-county area in Eastern Kentucky. Lawmakers and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron have raised concerns the sale may lead to increased electricity costs for people in some of the state's poorest areas.
Currently, Chairman Kent Chandler is the only person serving on what’s supposed to be a three-person panel. However, Beshear told reporters Thursday there is a precedent for the PSC to rule when it has just one commissioner.
Two seats on the three-member commission sit vacant after the Republican-led state Senate failed to confirm appointments made by Beshear.
In February, the Senate voted against confirming Marianne Butler’s appointment. Earlier this month, the General Assembly ended the 2022 session without taking up the appointment of Amy Cubbage as vice chair.
Republican Senate leaders said there were not enough votes to confirm Cubbage, who previously served as Beshear’s general counsel. Senate GOP leadership added Beshear was free to make new appointments to fill the vacancies.
In statements after the legislative session ended, Cubbage said any new commission appointee would have to study thousands of pages of data regarding the case in a short amount of time.
“Even if someone could be found who met the statutory qualifications, it would be nigh on impossible to review the record and provide meaningful input at this point,” Cubbage posted in an April 21 tweet.
Beshear said there’s “a lot of gnashing of teeth” right now, and he blamed Senate leaders for playing politics rather than looking at the nominees' qualifications.
“They knew what would happen if they didn’t confirm two appointees, and they knew what would happen if they waited until the very last moment to do it… Now, what I hear from some that didn’t (vote to) confirm is, ‘Well, just appoint anybody really quickly.’ That’s the exact opposite of what you’re supposed to do and what the confirmation process is supposed to be about.”
The search continues for new appointees, Beshear added, and announcements will happen when those individuals are found.