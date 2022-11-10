(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s sagging workforce participation numbers could get a boost thanks to two initiatives Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week that focus on helping released prisoners re-enter the workforce.
The governor was joined by Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts for the announcement.
The moves come as the state experiences a combination of record-low unemployment and high job growth. Since April, Kentucky’s unemployment rate has stayed at or below 3.9%, and in August and September, federal data shows the state was tops in job growth.
And, from September 2021 to September 2022, Kentucky added 80,000 new jobs, its highest total in two decades.
However, an underlying concern from the business community has been Kentucky’s low workforce participation rate, which measures the percentage of the state’s workforce age – 16 and older – who aren’t in the military or institutionalized and are either employed or actively looking. A Kentucky Chamber study last year found that the state’s 56.3% participation rate was 48th in the nation.
One way to boost that is to get released prisoners connected with companies needing employees. Each year, more than 13,000 people are released from Kentucky’s prisons and jails, and a lack of steady employment is the main contributor to many of those individuals finding their way back behind bars.
“My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life and that we are all our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” Beshear said.
One of the measures announced was the “Prison-to-Work Pipeline,” which would connect inmates set for release at the state’s 13 prisons and 19 county jails holding state inmates with businesses across Kentucky that need workers. The goal is to hold virtual interviews and provide job offers to coincide with their release.
Also, the state plans to expand a virtual-learning job readiness simulator to all its prisons next year, which will help inmates develop the skills they need to interview for jobs.
“The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has long been an advocate for addressing the state’s low workforce rate, and we see advancing career opportunities for individuals with justice-involved backgrounds as one step in this process,” Watts said. “Not only are we able to connect individuals in need of employment with employers looking for candidates, but we are able to connect individuals in industries where they have prior experience and skills.”