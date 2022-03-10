(The Center Square) – As gas prices in Kentucky approach an all-time high, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he will join with governors from other states and call on the federal government to suspend its gas tax for the rest of the year.
The Democratic governor threw his support behind the Gas Prices Relief Act, a bill filed by Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate. The legislation would suspend the 18.3-cent federal excise tax on gasoline.
Beshear told reporters the bill would allow Kentuckians to save fuel costs. They could then use that savings to help with other costs that have increased in recent months.
“It’s clear legislative action is needed,” he said. “This is the type of action that the U.S. government could absorb. It would be harder on any of the states that have so much work that needs to be done.”
A federal gas tax holiday would not affect any road or highway project currently under construction or in the budget.
On Tuesday, Democratic governors from six states - Jared Polic of Colorado, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Tony Evers of Wisconsin - wrote to congressional leaders asking them to pass the legislation.
Proponents say the bill would protect the Highway Trust Fund because it would empower the Treasury Department to move general fund monies to cover lost gas tax revenue. Supporters also say the proposal would not impact the billions of dollars Congress allocated in the bipartisan infrastructure improvement bill.
“We know it is possible to invest in infrastructure while also providing immediate relief in times of temporary but still great difficulty,” Beshear said.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.042 on Thursday. That’s less than a nickel away from the all-time high reported on July 10, 2008.
Last week, the average price was $3.469. Kentuckians paid on average $3.207 a month ago, and the price was $2.651 this time last year.
In survey results released Thursday, AAA said 59% of motorists it surveyed would change their driving behavior when the price of gas hit $4 per gallon. The percentage would rise to 75% if gas prices exceeded $5.