(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday afternoon that Steel Dynamics has not contacted state economic development officials regarding a $1.9 billion aluminum mill it intends to build in the southeastern United States.
However, those officials have “actively” reached out to the Indiana-based company and want to show them potential sites for their project.
In an announcement regarding the project earlier this week, Steel Dynamics said the flat rolled mill would be a joint venture with Unity Aluminum. Unity is an Ashland, Ky.-based company previously known as Braidy Industries.
Five years ago, under a push made by then-Gov. Matt Bevin, the state agreed to invest $15 million in Braidy, which targeted the Ashland area for a large-scale aluminum mill. At one point, there were plans to conduct a joint venture with a Russian-based aluminum company connected to a Russian oligarch.
The project languished.
In 2020, Braidy’s directors severed ties with founder Craig Bouchard and eventually became Unity. Terry Gill, who served as the economic development cabinet secretary under Bevin when the $15 million investment was approved by lawmakers, currently lists himself as the interim president of Unity on his LinkedIn page.
A bill calling for the state to recover the $15 million from Unity passed unanimously in the state Senate earlier this year, but the state House did not take up the bill.
During his weekly press briefing Thursday, Beshear repeatedly slammed Unity for apparently backing out of Kentucky and the past administration for directly investing taxpayer funds in the company.
“We were used,” the governor said. “We were conned. They sold us false hope.”
According to the company's release, the mill is one of three facilities Steel Dynamics plans to spend $2.2 billion to build. The mill would create up to 650,000 metric tons for use in the beverage and automotive industries and common alloy industrial sectors. It’s expected to start operations within three years.
Steel Dynamics would own more than 94% of the mill, with Unity providing employees who offer “significant” experience in the aluminum industry, according to the release.
The mill would use recycled aluminum for its products and have the capacity to supply about half of the aluminum it needs. The rest would come from two new recycling plants the company intends to set up in the southwestern United States and north-central Mexico.