(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took a step toward keeping gas prices down by issuing an emergency order to freeze the state’s motor fuels tax.
The move stops what would have been a 2-cent increase in the tax effective July 1. Currently, the gas tax stands at 26 cents per gallon on gas and 23 cents a gallon on diesel. The rate is calculated specifically by state law, so it was scheduled to increase to 28 cents and 25 cents, respectively, next month.
The tax generates funds for the state’s road plan, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said the rate freeze would not dramatically impact current projects.
In his order, Beshear said the state would likely need to freeze the gas tax through mid-January. That’s when the General Assembly will begin its 30-day 2023 session. To make up for any lost revenue, the governor said he’d ask lawmakers to redirect surplus money from the state’s general fund to the road fund.
“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” Beshear said. “This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families, and it is time to take action.”
Beshear, a Democrat, said he’s also asked Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican and possible gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election, if he should declare a state of emergency to protect residents against price gouging. Earlier this year, he sent a letter to Washington asking leaders to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the calendar year.
Republican leaders in the General Assembly did not embrace Beshear’s move.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, called Beshear’s action illegal since the governor cannot “pick and choose” the statutes and regulations he enforces.
“Not only is this action illegal, but it will only save residents 2-cents-per-gallon, and with current prices in Kentucky reaching $5 per gallon, it will have little to no effect on what Kentuckians should expect to pay at the pump,” Stivers said.
Both Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, blamed the rising gas prices at President Joe Biden’s feet and sought to tie him to Beshear, who is running for re-election next year.
“While the skyrocketing cost is the obvious and inevitable result of disastrous foreign and domestic policies on the federal level, President Biden seems unwilling to provide meaningful solutions to the impact inflation is having on the cost of living for the average person, and the Governor’s only response seems to be to ask him to print more money,” Osborne said.