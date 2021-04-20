(The Center Square) – Kentucky officials announced Monday some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, but certain guidelines, such as social distancing and facial coverings, will remain in effect.
The state still expects businesses to keep people at workspaces or other venues at least six feet away from others not in their family or household. However, events or venues that have 1,000 or fewer attendees in a single space are now allowed to welcome up to 60% of the stated capacity if they can maintain the social distancing guideline.
For events with more than 1,000 people, the capacity limit is now up to 50% provided they can uphold the social distancing requirement.
For Louisville City FC, the announcement means the pro soccer club can sell up to 7,652 tickets for its season opener Saturday. On April 10, Racing Louisville FC, the women’s pro soccer team, had about 5,300 for its debut match at the same venue, Lynn Family Stadium.
Gov. Andy Beshear said that the work to control the virus, including nearly 1.7 million getting at least one dose of a COVID vaccination, has allowed the state to ease some restrictions.
“I hope people are able to enjoy some of these capacity increases. We can do so safely if we continue to wear our masks,” he said.
All establishments must adhere to at least the 10 current requirements. Besides social distancing and masking, other guidelines include providing hand sanitizer, encouraging outdoor activities as much as possible, ensuring ventilation and air filtration for indoor events, discouraging the use of “common areas” like lobbies and break rooms, continuing routine sanitation, encouraging daily temperature checks and assisting with contact tracing efforts.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the new guidelines should make it easier for people to follow.
“I look forward to the day when we put COVID behind us and none of these requirements are necessary,” he said. “The way we get there is for everyone to make the choice to get vaccinated.”
Certain types of businesses still face additional restrictions. For restaurants and bars, that means bar seating is still prohibited. Patrons can only be seated at booths or tables.
Bars and restaurants still must close to in-person service at midnight, with all patrons leaving by 1 a.m. Establishments can stay open later, though, for carryout, delivery or drive-thru. Last week, Beshear said he would end the curfew once 2.5 million Kentuckians received at least one vaccination shot.