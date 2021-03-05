(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has submitted a bill for nearly $18,000 to cover the costs it incurred in responding to an impeachment petition.
The Louisville Courier Journal reported the governor’s attorneys billed for 159 hours in developing responses to the petition as well as additional requests by the special committee of lawmakers that reviewed petition.
Last week, that bipartisan committee unanimously voted to not recommend proceeding with the case against the Democratic governor. At the same meeting, the panel made the same recommendation regarding a petition against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Under state law, petitioners can seek impeachment of state officials, but must bear the costs of the proceedings if they’re unsuccessful. That includes the costs of lawmakers’ time and committee staffers, so the petitioners’ bill will likely increase.
The committee gave Beshear and Cameron a week to determine their costs. Committee Chairman state Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, said after the Feb. 23 hearing that petitioners will have a chance to object to the costs. If that happens, it would be up to the committee to make a ruling.
Nemes wasn’t available immediately for comment Friday afternoon.
Cameron, according to the Courier Journal, declined to bill the petitioners against him.
Andrew Cooperrider, owner of a Lexington coffee shop, was one of the petitioners against Beshear, claiming the governor exceeded his authority during the pandemic. In a post Friday afternoon on his shop’s Facebook page, he defended the decision to seek Beshear's removal.
“We will not stop fighting fights that we know we might lose,” Cooperrider said. “If the fight was easy it wouldn't be worth doing.”
He also started a donation drive to help cover the costs.