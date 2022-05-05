(The Center Square) – Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon announced earlier this week his office will review Kentucky State University’s financial records.
The audit of the historically Black land-grant university is not a surprise. Lawmakers included $200,000 in the budget passed during this year’s General Assembly session for Harmon’s office to conduct the probe.
Last week, Assistant Auditor of Public Accounts Farrah Petter sent a letter to KSU Acting President Clara Stamps outlining details of what will be reviewed. Specifically, auditors want to focus on three years beginning July 1, 2018. However, Petter noted the agency may extend the scope of its investigation.
After its review, Harmon’s office will publish its findings and offer recommendations to school officials to have better oversight over KSU’s policies and finances. The university based in Frankfort will get a chance to respond to the audit.
That response will be included in the auditor’s report. Then, school officials must provide a “corrective action plan” to Harmon and lawmakers within 60 days after the report is released.
“The estimated period for completion of this engagement is dependent upon multiple factors, including timely receipt of requested information and cooperation from KSU management and staff,” Petter said in the April 28 letter.
Last July, then-President M. Christopher Brown II resigned during a board of regents special meeting to approve an external audit into the school’s finances. In November, a review by the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear after Brown’s resignation found that the school needed $23 million to cover its budget.
“KSU lacks sufficient controls to prevent, or alert, spending over board approved budgets,” the CPE report stated. “KSU staff, dictated by prior senior leadership, often failed to follow existing fiscal policies in recent years, resulting in significant operating deficits.”
Besides authorizing the audit in its budget, lawmakers also approved House Bill 250, which loaned $23 million to KSU and declared the school has an urgent financial need. That bill, which Beshear signed into law, calls for CPE to implement a course of action to improve the university’s management.
The General Assembly also passed Senate Bill 265, which dissolved the old board of regents and called on Beshear to install a new board. In late March, former Gov. Ernie Fletcher and former State Auditor Ed Hatchett were among the eight board members appointed by the governor.