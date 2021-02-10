(The Center Square) - A report published Tuesday by Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon found multiple issues with the state’s unemployment program over the past year, including a decision to pay claims without determining eligibility and a decision to archive more than 400,000 unread emails.
The audit, part of Harmon’s Statewide Single Audit for Kentucky, found several issues with the unemployment program that ran counter to federal law due to a “weak control environment.” It provides more detail to several unemployment issues his office uncovered as part of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report in December.
For example, the state backdated all claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to March 1, 2020, regardless of when they actually lost their job. That meant individuals who lost their job at a later date received benefits for periods when they were still working.
Harmon noted the pandemic created significant problems for unemployment thanks to thousands of workers suddenly losing their jobs due to businesses being shut down. More than 49,000 new claims were filed for the week ending March 21. A week later, more than 113,000 new claims were filed. In addition, PUA and two new unemployment programs were created.
To handle the influx, department leaders chose to automatically pay claims from March 23 to May 22. Harmon said that decision broke federal laws and compromised the integrity of the program. During that period, the state paid $17.8 million in traditional unemployment, $129.9 million in PUA benefits and $507.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provided unemployed workers an extra $600 weekly benefit.
“While not all of these payments were improper, they were paid in a control environment highly conducive to improper or even fraudulent payments,” the report stated.
In some circumstances, the auto-pay process shortchanged some beneficiaries. The department, the report noted, is working to correct those underpayments.
As the number of claims skyrocketed, so too did the amount of correspondence the department received. Harmon said officials chose to move all emails dated between March 19 and April 19 to a backlog account. Later, more emails dated between April 23 and May 10 were filed to the same account. State workers from other agencies were responsible for triaging the emails but are no longer performing that work.
Harmon said that backlog account had more than 400,000 unread messages as of Nov. 9, when the newest of the emails were six months old.
“It breaks my heart to think of those Kentuckians included in the 400,000 unopened emails who so desperately wanted their voices heard and yet were ignored,” the auditor said in a statement. “The systemic failure of leadership on all levels not only violated federal law, but also let down many who needed relief.”
Speaking at his COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the 400,000 emails do not mean there were that many people awaiting information from the state as many people sent multiple messages. Still, he called the backlog unacceptable.
The pandemic, the creation of new programs, the Bevin Administration’s decision to cut staff from unemployment and an antiquated computer system created a “perfect storm,” he said.
“It's not an acceptable excuse,” he said. “People have needed our help. We've been able to help the vast majority of them, but anybody out there who still need self that we haven't gotten to, that's our failure.”
Amy Cubbage, the governor’s general counsel who previously served in a similar role for the state Labor Cabinet, said that in many instances unemployment officials were handling issues at the beginning of the pandemic without “full federal guidance.”
She added as federal officials gave that guidance, the state took corrective actions and are currently in compliance.