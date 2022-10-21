(The Center Square) – A groundbreaking took place in Western Kentucky this week on a first-of-its-kind project in the country.
Ascend Elements celebrated the start of construction on a plant that would make battery materials for electric vehicles from recycled lithium-ion batteries.
Ascend, a Massachusetts company, plans to make enough materials at its 450,000-square-foot facility in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park II to equip up to 250,000 electric vehicles each year.
“Today, we’ve begun building something that doesn’t exist anywhere in the United States – a domestic source of sustainable lithium-ion cathode material for EV batteries,” said Michael O’Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements. “We’re in the middle of a global energy transformation, and it’s critical that we produce lithium-ion battery material in the United States. Our future energy independence and national security depend on it.”
The groundbreaking came one day after the U.S. government announced a $480.5 million grant for the Hopkinsville facility. That funding came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, helped push through Congress.
McConnell said that the nearly half-billion federal investment in Ascend adds to the billions the state is already set to receive from the spending bill signed into law nearly a year ago.
“The national security benefits from this project – which will allow us to source important battery components domestically instead of from rival countries like China – only add to the significance of this grant for our country,” the senator said.
Ascend first announced its intent to build in Kentucky in early August. At that time, the plan was for a $310 million project employing up to 250 workers.
With the federal grant and Ascend’s matching funds, the project’s total investment in the state could reach around $960 million. The number of expected jobs has also grown to 400 full-time positions.
The Hopkinsville plant is expected to come online in 2024.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who attended the groundbreaking, said the federal government funding makes Ascend the largest single investment in Western Kentucky.
“Kentucky has quickly become a national leader in the electric-vehicle space and a substantial supplier network that consists of innovative companies like Ascend Elements is the reason for that success,” he said.
In late August, Envision AESC broke ground on a $2 billion electric vehicle battery “gigafactory” in Bowling Green, where 2,000 workers will create batteries. In September 2021, Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation picked Glendale for a $5.8 battery manufacturing facility employing 5,000 workers.